Market intelligence will play key role in deciding price to Agri produces: Says JD marketing

Tirupati: AP Marketing Department Joint Director P Sudhakar Said that market intelligence will play a key role in deciding proper prices for Agi Produces of the farmers. Addressing the stakeholders in a meeting at regional agriculture research centre Tirupati, on Tuesday said that previously sometimes farmers would get low prices and facing problems in produce marketing.

He added that now the Agriculture University economic department is serving farmers through market intelligence by giving inputs time to time. Our marketing department is also studying price trends internationally to give the inputs to farmers for marketing their produces effectively and getting sufficient profits. In this regard, the marketing department ties up with various institutions to collect data, said JD Marketing.

Later, Market Intelligence Center Director L Raghava Reddy explained the price prediction on the basis of previous years price graph, more over-centre is alerting the farmers on the market situation over Ground Nut, Paddy, Mirichi and other crops. He claimed that farmers had got benefit Rs 350 additionally over decided quintal produce price through market intelligence network in the previous year 2019-20.

Before that in her inaugural address RARS Associate Director DL Prasanthi told us so far our we concentrated on producing new varieties, now we are palling to support the farmers for marketing their products at profitable prices. At the same time farmers have to update on market trends and quality maintenance of the produces, she added.

Deputy Director of Agriculture Dr MalliKarjunaiah, AG College Associate Dean B Ravindra Reddy, Economist Dr Bhavanidevi and farmers from various places of the state took part in the workshop.