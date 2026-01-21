Martyr Karthik’s sacrifice hailed as symbol of patriotism

Chittoor: Puthalapattu MLA K Murali Mohan and Chittoor District Collector Sumit Kumar said that the sacrifice of Veer Jawan Karthik Yadav is a true symbol of patriotism.

On Tuesday, a rally was taken out under the Amar Jawan Trust from the police station to the Government Junior College in Bangarupalyam. After the rally, the statue of Amar Jawan Karthik Yadav was unveiled by his parents. The Collector, MLA, and other officials and public representatives attended the programme.

Speaking on the occasion, Collector Sumit Kumar said that Karthik Yadav, a native of Ragimanupenta village in Bangarupalyam mandal, laid down his life while fighting terrorists in Kashmir. He said the statue was installed at the Bangarupalyam mandal headquarters to mark the completion of one year since his martyrdom.

The Collector assured that the government would extend full support to Karthik Yadav’s family. He said five acres of land had already been allotted to the family and a file was under process for financial assistance. He also mentioned that a proposal to provide a government job to family member Rajesh was voluntarily declined, as the family expressed their wish to progress through agriculture.

Addressing the gathering, MLA Murali Mohan said Karthik Yadav was someone who thought not about what the country gave him, but about what he could give to the country. He said Karthik Yadav would not be remembered just for one day, but would remain in people’s hearts forever.

The MLA said it was a matter of pride for the region that a young man from a farmer’s family in Bangarupalyam mandal sacrificed his life while fighting enemies in Kashmir. He paid respects to Karthik Yadav’s parents and said such brave soldiers are born because of their sacrifice.

The speakers said that by installing the statue, the aim was to inspire the youth with Karthik Yadav’s spirit. They appealed to students and young people to take him as a role model and develop a sense of service towards the nation. CHUDA Chairperson Katari Hemalatha, former MLC Dorababu, other representatives, local leaders, and residents were present.