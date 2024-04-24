Massive Rally Held in Southern Constituency as Jana Sena, TDP and BJP Unite for Election Campaign

The streets of the south were buzzing with excitement as supporters of the Jana Sena, TDP and BJP joined forces for a huge rally in the southern constituency. Crowds gathered from Purna Market to Jagadamba and Choultry, with youths and women dancing and cheering enthusiastically for the coalition.

The rally made its way to the Choultry mro office, with Gajamala, Kerala mangal instruments, kolatam, cheetahs, garidi, traditional programs and drums adding to the festive atmosphere. A huge crane was even set up to help with the installations, ensuring that the respective areas were filled with public rejoicing.

Prominent figures like Visakha MP candidate Shri Bharat Garu, East MLA Velagapudi Ramakrishna Garu, and Elders Babji Garu, Sudhakar Garu, Shiva Prasada Reddy Garu were in attendance, along with corporators, senior leaders, and activists. The rally served as a show of strength for the coalition as they geared up for the upcoming election.