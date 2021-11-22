Mayor and chairpersons election for Nellore corporation and 12 municipalities scheduled today

The elections for Mayor and Chairman of Nellore Municipal Corporation, 12 Municipalities, City Panchayats will be held on Monday. The corporators elected to the 54 divisions in Nellore Corporation will meet at 11 a.m. to elect a mayor and two deputy mayors. Akividu (West Godavari District), Jaggaiahpet, Kondapalli (Krishna), Dachepalli, Gurjala (Guntur), Darshi (Prakasam), Buchireddypalem (Nellore), Bethancherla (Kurnool), Kamalapuram, Rajampeta (YSR Kadapa), Penukonda (Anantapur), Kuppam ( Elected members of Chittoor District) Municipalities and City Panchayats will meet at 11 am to elect a Chairman and two Vice-Chairmen.



Local MLAs, MPs, MLCs, and Rajya Sabha members also have the right to vote in the election of mayor, deputy mayor, chairman and vice-chairman in the capacity of ex-officio members, the sources said, adding that those who have registered their names in advance are given the exclusive right to vote as per the rules. In addition, the State Election Commission has appointed an observer to ensure that the election of the mayor and chairman is conducted peacefully and transparently. The state election commission has already directed that IAS and IFS officers, who served as election observers during the municipal elections, will also continue to hold mayor and chairman in the respective districts.



In the wake of the ongoing elections in Krishna, Guntur, Nellore, and YSR Kadapa districts, an IAS officer who had served as General Observer on the one hand and an IFS officer on the other have been appointed as observers. In Krishna district, Kondapalli city panchayat, the election of chairman and YS chairman will be continued on Monday but the final result is yet to be officially declared as per the High Court verdict, state Election Commission officials said.



Meanwhile, Valmikipuram and Gudipalli constituencies, where the MPP election has been postponed in Chittoor district, will also go to the polls on Monday. State Election Commission officials said the MPP election process would begin at 3 p.m. Apart from these, Narasaraopet Galiveedu and Siddhavatam mandals of Guntur district, where the election for the post of zonal vice-president has been postponed in the past, will be held on Monday. Elections for the post are also being held on Monday following the recent death of Vizianagaram ZP vice-chairman. Co-opted members will also be elected in the three constituencies. In addition, election of vice sarpanch in 130 panchayats will also be held.