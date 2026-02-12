Mayura Vahana seva marks fourth day of Maha Sivaratri Brahmotsavams

Srisailam: The fourth day of the eleven-day Mahashivaratri Brahmotsavams, being conducted with Navahnika Deeksha at the Srisailam Devasthanam, was observed with religious fervour on Wednesday.

Special rituals were performed to Sri Swamy and Ammavaru in the morning. At the Yagasala, special pujas were offered to Chandiswara Swamy, followed by japams and parayanams for the welfare of the world.

Mandaparadhanas, Panchavarana Archana, chanting of Shiva Panchakshari, Nitya Havanams, Rudra Homam and Chandi Homam were conducted strictly in accordance with Agama Shastra traditions.

The temple authorities informed that Pradosha Kala pujas, japams, Rudra Parayanams and homams were also performed in the evening as part of the ongoing Brahmotsavams.

Devotees in large numbers participated in the rituals, seeking the divine blessings of Lord Mallikarjuna Swamy and Goddess Bhramaramba Devi.

As part of the Vahana Sevas held during the Brahmotsavams, the Mayura Vahana Seva has been organised in the evening. The Utsava idols of the Lord and Goddess have been adorned and seated on the peacock vehicle at the Akkamahadevi Alankara Mandapam after special rituals.

Later, a grand Gramotsavam was taken out through the main streets of Srisailam, featuring vibrant cultural performances including Nadaswaram, Kolatam, Chekka Bhajana, Rajabhata impersonations, Kerala Chenda Melam, Kommu Koya dance, Mumbai Dhol Tasha, Vilakku dance, Veerabhadra Dolu Kunitha, Janapada Pagati Veshalu, Nandikola Seva, Gorava dance, Tappeta Gullu, Beerappa Dolu, Damru, Shankha, tribal Chenchu dance and several other traditional art forms.