Medals presented to meritorious NCC cadets

Rajamahendravaram: The 76th NCC Day celebration was organised at BR Ambedkar Seminar Hall of Government Autonomous College, Rajamahendravaram on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, College Principal Prof Ramachandra RK said that these celebrations are the proof of dedication and commitment of faculty members and students.

RJD Higher Education Dr C Krishna attended as the chief guest and said that students getting involved in NCC activities parallel to their academic activities inculcate discipline, strong personality formation, social consciousness, and patriotism.

Principal District Judge Gandham Sunitha, Family Court Judge M Madhuri, Senior Civil Judge K Pratyusha Kumari, and others spoke on the occasion.

Lieutenant Esub Basha Shaikh, and Caretaker Anusha explained the activities of NCC. A rally was organised from the college to Y Junction.

The guests were felicitated by the organisers and meritorious NCC cadets were awarded medals.

