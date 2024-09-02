Medical Relief Efforts Intensified in Flood-Hit Vijayawada

Vijayawada: In response to the severe flooding caused by recent cyclones, heavy rains, and resultant floods, the Medical and Health Department has launched an extensive relief operation in affected areas of Vijayawada. Special Chief Secretary M.T. Krishnababu has announced the distribution of food packets and essential medical kits to provide immediate aid to flood victims.

The department has set up 14 medical relief camps across the city, equipped to offer round-the-clock medical services. These camps are staffed with doctors and medical personnel dedicated to addressing urgent health needs. Additionally, the relief efforts include distributing emergency medical kits that contain six types of essential medications along with detailed instructions on their use.

The medical kits and food packets are being delivered to the flood-affected areas via boats, ensuring that aid reaches those cut off by the rising waters. The department has assured that there is no shortage of necessary medications and emphasized that residents need not worry about health-related issues during this crisis.

Krishnababu has instructed health officials to remain vigilant and continue providing services around the clock to meet the needs of the affected population. The department's proactive measures aim to mitigate the health impact of the ongoing flood disaster and support the affected communities during this challenging time.