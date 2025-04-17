Meet on ‘Green Computing’ begins

Vijayawada: The two-day international conference on ‘Powering the Future with Green Computing’ (PFGC-2025), hosted by the Department of Master of Computer Applications (MCA), commenced at Andhra Loyola College here on Wednesday.

The event brings together students, researchers, and industry experts to explore sustainable practices in computing.

Principal Architect at DHL V Ramesh, the chief guest, delivered the keynote address on “Green by Design: Engineering Sustainable Infrastructure in Global Supply Chains.” Drawing from DHL’s pioneering green logistics systems, he discussed carbon-neutral warehousing, AI-driven route optimisation, and the company’s roadmap to achieve net-zero operations by 2050. He urged young developers to “build software that doesn’t just work—but works responsibly.”

Senior Data Scientist and AI/ML Specialist Syed Wasim Akram, who was guest of honour, spoke on “The Carbon Cost of Code” highlighting the hidden environmental toll of large language models and data centres.

Quoting recent research, he demonstrated how optimised code, ethical AI, and federated learning can dramatically reduce emissions.

His message was clear: “Green computing begins not in machines, but in the minds of coders.”

Dr P Bharathi presented on integrating sustainability in programming education. The day featured scholar presentations on topics like low-power neural networks, e-waste-conscious design, and block chain for green logistics.

Vice Principals Fr Prabhudas and Fr Kirankumar, HoD Mary Manjula Rani, staff and students participated.