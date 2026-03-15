Mega cultural fest ‘Shatabdi Mahotsav’ at AU from April 6

Visakhapatnam: As part of the Andhra University Centenary Celebrations, a Mega Cultural Fest 2026 ‘Shatabdi Mahotsav’ will be organised at the AU Engineering College Grounds from April 6 to 8, announced Vice-Chancellor of the varsity GP Rajasekhar. At a media conference held here on Saturday, the Vice Chancellor unveiled the official event poster and teaser.

Speaking on the occasion, the Vice Chancellor noted that while sports and technical events have already been conducted as part of the centenary year, the focus is now cultural celebrations.

The three-day event includes musical nights and live concerts, cycling and walkathons, drone and laser shows, DJ nights and talent shows and flower shows and cultural programmes. The VC emphasised that these events are designed to foster leadership qualities and teamwork among students. Participants will include students from AU as well as its affiliated colleges. The venue at the engineering college grounds will also host various stalls dedicated to games, food and entertainment.

Mahotsav website

Also, the Vice-Chancellor launched the newly-designed ‘Centenary Mahotsav’ Website that contains comprehensive details regarding various events leading up to next month’s grand centenary celebrations. The website was developed by AU students.