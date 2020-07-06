Mega park at Singh Nagar in 1 year at Vijayawada: Minister Botcha Satyanarayana

Vijayawada: Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development Botcha Satyanarayana said the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is determined to develop Vijayawada city and sanctioning funds to take up developmental works in the city. He said dumping yard in Ajit Singh Nagar is being converted into a beautiful park with Rs 10 crore in 12 acres land.



He visited the dumping yard on Monday and inspected the works. Speaking to media on the occasion, Botcha said more than 20,000 families living in Singh Nagar area have been facing many problems with the existing dumping yard and their problems will be solved soon as garbage is lifted to other place and beautiful park will come up in 12 acres land. Botcha said the park will be inaugurated by Chief Minister YS Jagan within one year. He said the CM had sanctioned funds from the 14th Finance Commission for the development of the park and it will have a nursery, fitness zone, amusement facilities, sports zone, ecological museum, landscape and walking track.

He announced the outlook of Ajit Singh Nagar area will be completely changed in one year with development of park. He said there is conception in the city that Ajit Singh Nagar area is a slum and it will be completely changed in one year by the YSRCP government.

He laid the foundation stone for construction of nine classrooms with Rs 1.5 crore in CVR High School and for development of park at Lenin centre with Rs 75 lakh. Irrigation Minister Anil Kumar, Central MLA Malladi Vishnu, Municipal Commissioner Prasanna Venkatesh, VMC Chief Engineer D Mariyanna, SE KS Srirammurthy and other officials attended the events.

Botcha said houses constructed by APTIDCO would be allotted to the beneficiaries as per the guidelines of the Government. CM Jagan Mohan Reddy has decided to sanction houses built in 300 square feet free of cost to the eligible poor people. Houses being built in 360 square feet and 430 square feet will be sanctioned as per the norms and guidelines of the Government, he added.

Referring to distribution of house sites to the eligible poor, Botcha Satyanarayana alleged the Telugu Desam Party is creating hurdles for the distribution of house site pattas. Minister alleged the TDP politicizing every issue and creating hurdles to execute the developmental works. He recalled CM YS Jagan had decided to distribute 30 lakh house sites to the eligible poor and efforts are on for the same.