Mekapati Gautam Reddy directs officials to complete industrial survey by November 15

Andhra Pradesh Industries, IT and Skill Development Training Minister Mekapati Gautam Reddy has directed officials to complete a comprehensive industrial survey by the 15th of next month. He was briefed about the details of the survey conducted so far across the state. The Minister on Monday held a review meeting on the Ministry of Skill Development and Training in his chamber in the 4th block of the Secretariat. On this occasion, he discussed about the establishment of skill Colleges and Universities with the authorities and industrial survey.

The officials said that the process of allotment of land to twenty skill colleges has been completed. In addition to the Skill University in Tirupati, consultations were held on the opening of skill colleges in Visakhapatnam, Chittoor, Eluru, Nellore and Kadapa districts. The Minister revealed on the occasion that the foundation stone for the Skill University will be laid in December.

The meeting was attended by G. Anantha Ramu, Special Chief Secretary, Skill Development Training Department, Challa Madhusudan Reddy, Chairman, Skill Development Agency, APSSDC CEO, MD Arja Srikanth, Executive Directors and others. Meanwhile, in the survey, the teams will record details of the industries across the country on a mobile app from the head of the organisation along with a photo and GIS. The data collected shall be validated by IPOs for micro units while small and medium scale units by AD/DD, DIC and large/mega units by GM DIC respectively.