MGNREGA provides 35% more employment in State this year

Ongole: The implementation of Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA in the State proved to be a boon for the workers during the Covid-19 pandemic situation. The statistics collected for the period from April 1 to September 30, 2020 reveals that about 3.30 lakh new job cards for 5.53 lakh individuals have been issued and over 35 per cent of person-days increased in this period.

The Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act 2006 provides a legal entitlement for every rural household in the country to receive 100 days of work in a year. If the government agencies failed to provide the work, the applicant is entitled to an unemployment allowance. If the wage payments are delayed for more than 15 days, the worker can demand daily compensation for the delay.

As on October 20, about 13.62 crore households in the country received the job cards with a guarantee of employment to 26.03 crore individuals from them. Of them, only 13.19 crore workers from 8.57 crore households are regularly seeking work under the programme. In Andhra Pradesh, 1.22 crore individuals from 67 lakh households received job cards, and of them 24.37 per cent and 8.92 per cent of the workers are belong to SC and ST communities respectively.

LibTech India, a collective team of engineers, social workers, and social scientists are working as a team in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh for the last eight years. Its members Chakradhar Buddha, Ranadheer Malla, and Venkata Krishna Kagga prepared the report, MGNREGA in Andhra Pradesh- Implementation Status (April- September 2020), with the information collected from government sources.

According to the data compiled latest by October 20, 2020, the government is able to provide 20.73 crore person-days in the period between April and September 2020, which is a 35 per cent increase when compared to the 15.35 crore person days provided in the last year for the same period. Due to the increase in person days, more than 3 lakh households complete their 100 days of guaranteed work while all households received an average 44 days of work in the pandemic period and received Rs 4,861 crore as wages.

This can be because 3.30 lakh new job cards, approximately 5 per cent of the total job cards issued since the implementation of the MGNREGA since 2005 in the State, have been issued during the pandemic this year.

When compared to last year for the same period, 580 of the 661 participating mandals provided more employment.