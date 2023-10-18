  • Menu
Military funeral of soldier Vasukishore at Kazipet in AP

Military funeral of soldier Vasukishore at Kazipet in AP
Highlights

Mortal remains of Battle Casualty in respect of Sepoy (Dvr MT) Chittumadugula Vasukishore of an Infantry Brigade GP OMC will bed reach Hyderabad (RGI Airport) by Indigo Flight No. 6E-523 by 8 AM on Thursday.

Secundrabad: Mortal remains of Battle Casualty in respect of Sepoy (Dvr MT) Chittumadugula Vasukishore of an Infantry Brigade GP OMC will bed reach Hyderabad (RGI Airport) by Indigo Flight No. 6E-523 by 8 AM on Thursday.

A Defence communique on Wednesday said that the Mortal remains will move by road to his home town Khazipet, Tenali, Guntur Distt, Andhra Pradesh. A military funeral will be conducted at his native place.

