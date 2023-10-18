Live
- Fitch places Israel on 'Rating Watch Negative'
- Maharashtra, Assam, CBSE schools complete quarterfinal line-up of Subroto Cup Junior Boys U17
- Air India Express & Air Asia unveil fresh brand identity, aircraft livery
- Hamas attack is like 9/11: Biden
- Congress CEC meets for 2nd time in day to finalise candidates for MP
- Wipro to merge five subsidiaries with itself
- Car ploughs into group of girls
- Wife’s poor cooking skills not cruelty, rules Kerala High Court
- SC notice to Air India over plea for more compensation for Kerala plane crash
- Congress promises electric scooters for girl students in Telangana
Just In
Military funeral of soldier Vasukishore at Kazipet in AP
Highlights
Mortal remains of Battle Casualty in respect of Sepoy (Dvr MT) Chittumadugula Vasukishore of an Infantry Brigade GP OMC will bed reach Hyderabad (RGI Airport) by Indigo Flight No. 6E-523 by 8 AM on Thursday.
Secundrabad: Mortal remains of Battle Casualty in respect of Sepoy (Dvr MT) Chittumadugula Vasukishore of an Infantry Brigade GP OMC will bed reach Hyderabad (RGI Airport) by Indigo Flight No. 6E-523 by 8 AM on Thursday.
A Defence communique on Wednesday said that the Mortal remains will move by road to his home town Khazipet, Tenali, Guntur Distt, Andhra Pradesh. A military funeral will be conducted at his native place.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS