Military funeral of soldier Vasukishore at Kazipet in AP

Secundrabad: Mortal remains of Battle Casualty in respect of Sepoy (Dvr MT) Chittumadugula Vasukishore of an Infantry Brigade GP OMC will bed reach Hyderabad (RGI Airport) by Indigo Flight No. 6E-523 by 8 AM on Thursday.



A Defence communique on Wednesday said that the Mortal remains will move by road to his home town Khazipet, Tenali, Guntur Distt, Andhra Pradesh. A military funeral will be conducted at his native place.