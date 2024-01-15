Millets Mela to be held from Jan 20 in Anantapur

Anantapur: 18 NGOs from Anantapur and Sri Sathya Sai district will showcase millet products and cuisines at ‘Millets Mela’ to be held at Government Arts College here from January 20 to 22.

In a press statement on Sunday, RDT AF Ecology Centre director YV Malla Reddy informed that non-governmental organisations actively involved in promoting the cultivation, processing and value-addition of different millets in Anantapur district have come together to organise millets mela christened ‘Anantha Chirudhanyala Panduga 2024 - Mana Pantalu-Mana Vantalu’ from Saturday to Monday.

Speaking on behalf of the 18 participating non-governmental organisations, Malla Reddy said that while the NGOs will put up stalls displaying various millets, processing methods and the final cooking methodology, some eminent agri scientists and writers will speak on the merits of producing millets on a large scale and the health benefits of consuming them.

Representatives of NG Ranga Agriculture University, Indian Institute of Millets Research, ICRISAT, ARS Rekulakunta, KVKs and the Agriculture Department will participate and set up a stall at the Mela.

A large number of farmers will participate in this Millets Mela and they can benefit from the visit by learning the benefits of cultivating millets, processing their produce and consuming it. The general public can taste the millets-based cuisines while purchasing processed or semi-processed millets.

“Karnataka and Odisha States have been promoting millets cultivation by incentivising the growers and on a mission mode through their ‘Millets Missions,’ but in Andhra Pradesh, not much progress has taken place about millets promotion,” said Malla Reddy.

The importance of millets in a circular economy is very high to emphasize growing, processing and consuming them locally to fill the nutrition gap among the rural populace, he added.

Other NGO representatives, who spoke and participated, include J Muralikrishna of AF Ecology Centre, Lakshmi Reddy of Rural Development Trust, P Balaram of Jana Jagruthi, V Vijaya Bhaskar of Swaccha Khadyam, B Narasimhulu Naik of Tirumala Foods, P Nirmala Reddy of CARDS, Allan Mathew of APFPS and YA Anitha of REDS.