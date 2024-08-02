Mines ex director Venkata Reddy suspended

Vijayawada: The state govet on Thursday issued orders recommending suspension of then director of mines and geology Venkata Reddy on charges of committing various acts of commissions and omissions, violations in operation of sand mining, illegal mining of sand causing heavy loss to state exchequer.

The state government after an inquiry sent the report to ACB on the irregularities of Venkata Reddy during 2012-24. Chief secretary Neerabh Kumar Prasad issued the orders recommending for suspension and further action on Venkata Reddy.