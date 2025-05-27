Minister alleges bid to create unrest ahead of PK film release

Rajamahendravaram: Tourism, Culture and Cinematography Minister Kandula Durgesh has strongly condemned efforts to stir controversy ahead of the release of Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan’s film ‘Hari Hara Veera Mallu’. Speaking to reporters on Monday, he alleged that certain individuals within the film industry were deliberately trying to create unrest dur-ing the film’s release period. He questioned why stakeholders from the film industry didn’t responded promptly to clarify the situation.

The Minister claimed that the government has been consistently sup-portive of the industry, allowing ticket price revisions for new movie releases and taking proactive measures to address industry concerns. He criticised those, who claimed that the industry could resolve its is-sues without the government’s intervention, calling such remarks as expression of arrogance.

Minister Durgesh clarified that there will be no shutdown of theatres and assured that the State government is actively working to address the concerns of the industry.

The Minister also lashed out at YSRCP leader and former minister Per-ni Nani for his comments regarding the ongoing film industry dispute, accusing him of speaking in an inhumane manner. He also accused YSRCP of exploiting individual deaths for political gain and described such behaviour as unethical and unacceptable. He clarified that the coalition government is ready to take legal action against any wrongdoing, but does not wish harm for anyone.

Durgesh also announced that the Central government has approved the Detailed Project Report for the Akhanda Godavari Project. He said the project will be launched in the first week of June with the partici-pation of Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan and MP Daggubati Pu-randeswari. The project, valued at Rs 97 crore, has seen some tenders already finalised, and the government aims to complete it before the upcoming Godavari Pushkaralu.

The Minister outlined that the government is working on a Public-Private Partnership model to enhance tourism infrastructure across the State. The Centre is supporting modernisation efforts at Surya-lanka Beach and the development of Gandikota Project. Plans are in place to set up tent accommodations at 21 prominent pilgrimage sites and introduce homestays in rural areas to promote local tourism. The government is also facilitating the construction of star hotels in Tirupati and Visakhapatnam, aiming to bring 50,000 tourist rooms in-to operation across the State. In addition, a private company Mega, has come forward to build two hotels near the Polavaram Project, the Minister explained.