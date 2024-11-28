Minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy Highlights Transformations in Tirumala in Coalition Govt

In a press briefing held on Thursday, Endowments Minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy emphasized the significant changes that have transpired in Tirumala during the first four months of the coalition government. The minister addressed several key improvements aimed at enhancing the experience for devotees visiting the sacred shrine.

Minister Reddy noted that devotees previously faced various challenges during their visits. However, he assured that the current administration is committed to providing seamless and efficient darshan of the Lord, ensuring that ordinary devotees can worship without difficulties. "The management is now running smoothly and without disputes, which is a marked improvement from the controversies of the past," he stated.

The minister highlighted positive feedback regarding the quality of Tirumala prasad, with many devotees expressing satisfaction with both the enhanced taste and improved facilities available to them. Reddy also announced an increase in funding for incense and lamp offerings at 5,400 temples across the state, doubling the amount from Rs. 5,000 to Rs. 10,000. He emphasized that monasteries and shrines should nurture a spiritual atmosphere, warning that the government would intervene if any of these institutions pursued commercial interests.

He expressed confidence that the initiatives introduced by the current coalition government are successfully restoring its former glory. "Many reforms have been implemented, and we are receiving positive feedback regarding the overall experience in Tirumala," he remarked.

Minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy concluded by affirming that the government remains dedicated to ensuring that every offering made to the Lord in Tirumala is conducted without errors, aligning with the vision set forth by Chief Minister Chandrababu.