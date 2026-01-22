Minister Anam Visits Tirumala, Highlights Spiritual Initiatives

Andhra Pradesh State Minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy offered prayers to Lord Venkateswara Swamy at Tirumala on Thursday morning.

Speaking to the media after the darshan, the minister said that Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu would return to the state on Friday after completing his foreign tour. He noted that during the tour, the Chief Minister held meetings with several industrialists to promote the development and welfare of Andhra Pradesh.

Minister Anam stated that temples across the state are in a resplendent condition and that the Vaikuntha Ekadashi festival was celebrated in a grand manner. He added that Sankranthi festivities were also conducted successfully in accordance with Hindu religious traditions.

Emphasising the government’s vision, he said efforts are underway to develop Andhra Pradesh as a spiritual capital. He informed that Minister Atchannaidu would offer silk garments on behalf of the state government for the Ratha Saptami celebrations at the Arasavalli Suryanarayana Temple. Union Minister Ram Mohan Naidu and Minister Atchannaidu will jointly oversee the arrangements.

The minister further said that the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) board and officials have made all necessary arrangements for the Ratha Saptami celebrations at Tirumala, and assured that the state government would extend full support for all such festivals.