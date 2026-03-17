Minister assures adequate LPG supply, warns against rumours

Vijayawada: Civil supplies minister Nadendla Manohar on Monday assured that there is no shortage of LPG cylinders for domestic consumption in the state and urged people not to panic or believe rumours circulating on social media.

Addressing a press conference at the Secretariat, the minister said the government is taking strict measures to prevent black marketing and artificial shortage of LPG. He warned that strict action would be taken against those involved in illegal sale or diversion of domestic cylinders.

The minister explained that the review meeting on LPG supply conducted by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu confirmed that the state has sufficient stock and delivery systems are functioning normally. He said people should avoid standing in queues at gas agencies out of fear and instead use online booking methods such as mobile apps, phone calls, WhatsApp, missed calls and digital payment platforms.

According to the minister, the state normally records about 2.81 lakh LPG bookings per day, while gas companies have been delivering an average of 2.92 lakh cylinders daily in the past five days, with deliveries touching three lakh cylinders on some days.

Manohar said the sudden surge in bookings due to rumours had temporarily affected servers, but supply remains adequate. As per central guidelines, a new booking can be made after 45 days in rural areas and 25 days in urban areas.

To curb misuse and black marketing, the government has made OTP verification mandatory for cylinder delivery. Officials have also been directed to ensure that domestic LPG cylinders are not diverted for commercial use. He revealed that 616 cases have been registered and about 2,500 LPG cylinders seized in the last five days during enforcement drives. District-level call centres have been set up under the supervision of Joint Collectors to assist consumers.

The minister further assured that schools, hospitals, temples and welfare hostels will receive uninterrupted gas supply, adding that gas companies have also assured the government that there will be no shortage of domestic LPG in the state.