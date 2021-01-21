Minister Audimulapu Suresh pats HMTV, 'The Hans India'

Markapuram: The HMTV and 'The Hans India' are leading the pack of best media organisations by providing transparent and impartial news coverage in the Telugu States, praised Education Minister Dr Audimulapu Suresh and Markapuram MLA Kunduru Nagarjuna Reddy.

They released the HMTV calendar for 2021 at the residence of the Minister on Wednesday and appreciated the 'The Hans India' for covering the news without adding any flavour to it. The local Press Club honorary president Kalamraju Ramakrishna, local YSRCP leaders also participated in the programme.

In another program at Podili, YSR Congress Party minority wing leader Shaik Noorjahan released the HMTV calendar for 2021, at her residence. She appreciated the HMTV for its transparent and socially responsible coverage of events by the TV channel and thanked the management for focusing on issues related to the public and cooperating with the officials in finding solutions for them.