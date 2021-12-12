Minister Audimulapu Suresh urged to fill up vacant posts in Education dept

Visakhapatnam: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is according top priority to the weaker sections, said Education Minister Audimulapu Suresh.



Addressing a State-level SC, ST Gazetted Officers' Association meeting here on Saturday, the Minister appreciated the platform that aids in sorting out pending issues pertaining to SC/STs. "The government will extend all the possible support to the less-privileged sections. The rule of reservation is being implemented across all departments," Suresh mentioned.

Talking about the PRC report, the Education Minister assured that it would be released soon. Also, representations were submitted to the Minister to fill vacant posts. Similarly, gazetted officers also appealed to Suresh to resolve the long pending issues of the SCs/STs.

MLAs Golla Baburao, Thoguru Arthur, gazetted officers, among others participated.