Minister Avanti Srinivas advises the public and farmers not to look the capital issue on political perspective

With the announcement of three capitals for Andhra Pradesh, there has been an uproar from the farmers of Amaravati. They staged a protest at the secretariat in Amaravati. In the meantime, Minister Avanti Srinivas has tried to appease the farmers in a press meet.

He said it was not appropriate to raise allegations on the capitals. "The capitals are not made under caste-based," minister opined. He said that chief minister Jagan is not opposed to any group in the state and assured the Amravati farmers to provide the best infrastructure to them. Avanti said the farmers need not worry.

Minister opined that the Amaravati would be the administrative capital of the legislature. Minister Avanti suggested not to look at capital from a political perspective. On the other hand, Farmers and public staging protest on the roads at Mandadam in Tullur mandal in capital Amaravati, against the decision of chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on dividing the people based on regions by launching three capitals.

The farmers are planning to meet the Prime Minister in this regard to complain about YSRCP govt's decision.