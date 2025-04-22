Minister conducts surprise inspections at several govt offices in Kovelakuntla

Banaganapalle (Nandyal district): Minister BC Janardhan Reddy conducted surprise inspections at multiple government offices in Kovelakuntla, including 5th Village Secretariat, Health Clinic Centre, and DRDA Velugu office on Monday.

During the visits, the Minister expressed strong displeasure over the irresponsible behaviour of some officials in discharging their duties. He reviewed the attendance records and personally verified the presence and performance of staff at each facility.

Minister Janardhan Reddy stressed the importance of accountability and responsibility in public service, urging employees to fulfill their assigned duties diligently and serve the public with transparency and dedication.

While inspecting Kovelakuntla–2 Health Clinic Centre, the Minister was visibly upset over the unhygienic conditions. He pointed out that despite the State government implementing flagship programmes like Swachh Andhra with great pride, there appears to be little change in the attitude of some government staff.

Later, at DRDA Velugu office, the Minister inspected ongoing training programmes. The women undergoing tailoring training told the Minister that there are sewing machines but no chairs. Responding immediately, the Minister ordered the officials concerned over phone to solve the issue at the earliest.

The DRDA Velugu officer assured the Minister that chairs would be arranged shortly.