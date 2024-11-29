Live
Minister Dola Sree Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy for rationalisation of secretariat staff
Ongole: Social welfare, ward and village secretariats and volunteers system minister Dr Dola Sree Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy said that there is a need to rationalise secretariat staff in the state.
He made surprised inspection at village secretariat in Petluru of Kondapi mandal on Thursday, reviewed various records, and expressed dissatisfaction with their maintenance. He stressed the critical importance of streamlining secretariat personnel to enhance administrative efficiency.
Swamy explicitly called for a comprehensive rationalisation of secretariat staff, suggesting a strategic review of current personnel deployment. He emphasised the importance of timely service delivery to the public, urging employees to perform their duties responsibly and efficiently.
He showed particular concern about record maintenance, indicating a need for improved documentation and administrative practices.
Following the secretariat inspection, the minister also visited an Anganwadi centre, where he spent time interacting with children. He provided guidance to the staff regarding hygiene and food preparation, emphasising cleanliness and nutritional standards.