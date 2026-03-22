Minister inaugurates blood bank

Tirupati: Health Minister Y Satya Kumar Yadav along with city MLA Arani Srinivasulu inaugurated a new blood bank at the Government Maternity Hospital here on Saturday, established by Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS).

The launch marks a significant step forward in strengthening blood services in the region, with the Red Cross enhancing access to safe and timely blood for patients in need.

Minister Satya Kumar highlighted the vital role of voluntary blood donation, emphasising that while science has advanced to perform heart transplants and even cloning, there is still no synthetic substitute for human blood. Stressing the importance of blood donation, he noted that one unit of blood can save up to three lives, underlining the critical need to encourage more people to donate.

The Minister pointed out that India requires an estimated 14.6 million units of blood annually, but only about 12 million is currently collected. In Andhra Pradesh, yearly demand stands at roughly 5,32,000 units, while last year the State collected 7,00,000 units exceeding need. Around 20–25% of donations come from volunteers, and donors aged between 18 and 60 are eligible to give blood.

Satya Kumar also highlighted that 33% of adolescent girls suffer from anaemia, and in tribal communities, 50% of girls experience this deficiency, underscoring the importance of increased awareness and education regarding blood donation.

The Maternity hospital’s new IRCS led blood bank will significantly improve access to blood for vulnerable populations, including accident victims and patients with conditions like thalassemia and hemophilia, who frequently require transfusions, he added.

The State government, in partnership with Red Cross, has intensified awareness campaigns to promote voluntary blood donation, positioning the blood bank as a model of community health collaboration.