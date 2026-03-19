Minister inaugurates free bus travel in Nandyal

Nandyal/Kurnool: Law and Minority Welfare Minister NMD Farooq has formally inaugurated ‘Divyang Shakti’ scheme, under the flagship ‘Indradhanussu’ programme, at Nandyal RTC bus stand on Wednesday. Joint Collector Kollabattula Karthik, APSRTC officials, municipal authorities, and beneficiaries were also present.

The State government has introduced the Scheme to provide free bus travel for differently abled citizens.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister Farooq said the scheme offers 100 per cent free travel to differently-abled persons in APSRTC buses, easing their financial burden and enhancing accessibility.

He noted that the initiative would facilitate better access to education, employment, and healthcare, thereby improving the quality of life of beneficiaries.

He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to inclusive governance and equal opportunities for all sections of society. Joint Collector K Karthik explained that the scheme covers all 21 categories of disabilities recognised under the law. Beneficiaries can travel free of cost in city buses, Palle Velugu, Ultra Palle Velugu, Metro Express, and Express services, while attendants accompanying them are eligible for a 50 per cent fare concession.

He added that concessions are also extended for travel in premium AC and deluxe services.

To mark the occasion, officials and beneficiaries undertook a symbolic bus journey.

Meanwhile, Kurnool district Collector Dr A Siri inaugurated a similar programme in Kurnool, highlighting that more than 30,000 differently-abled persons in the district are already receiving pensions with substantial monthly financial assistance. She outlined ongoing welfare measures, including distribution of assistive devices and employment support, and urged eligible individuals to secure proper certification to avail benefits. Parallel launch events were also held in Banaganapalle under the supervision of Minister BC Janardhan Reddy, reaffirming the government’s focus on expanding welfare initiatives State-wide.