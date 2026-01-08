Minister intervenes to aid sick Nellore youth in Thailand

Nellore: Municipal Administrative Minister P Narayana made efforts to provide necessary assistance to Naveen Kumar, a resident of Nellore's 3rd division, who is receiving treatment in ICU of a private hospital in Thailand.Naveen Kumar, who was in Hyderabad searching for a job as a software engineer, went to Thailand and fell ill. His relatives requested the Minister to help Naveen.

Minister Narayana spoke to AP NRT Chairman Vemuri Ravi and AP Resident Commissioner Praveen Kumar in Delhi, requesting them to ensure that Naveen Kumar receives the necessary medical treatment.