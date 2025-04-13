Minister Kandula Durgesh makes sensational remarks: film industry should shift from Hyderabad to Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh minister Kandula Durgesh has made sensational comments, stating that the film industry should relocate from Hyderabad to Andhra Pradesh. He said the government is ready to allocate land at concessional rates for the construction of film studios and dubbing theatres in the state.

Durgesh added that production houses involved in filmmaking would also be offered subsidies to encourage them to establish operations in Andhra Pradesh.

These remarks come as part of the state government’s broader push to develop a robust film infrastructure within its boundaries and position Andhra Pradesh as a new hub for cinema production in South India.