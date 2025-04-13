Live
- Pavan spouse offers prayers to varaha swami
- MP DK Aruna Leads Grand Ambedkar Jayanti Celebrations in Palamuru
- Hyderabad Erupts in Protest Against Waqf Amendment Act 2025, Thousands Call It 'Unconstitutional'
- 26/11 Mumbai Terror Attacks: Unraveling the Tahawwur Rana–David Headley Nexus
- NIA custody: Rana may spill beans on Ishrat Jahan-led plot to kill PM Modi in 2004
- Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for April 13: Unlock Free Diamonds, Gun Skins, Pets, and More
- Uncover Fake Loans In Your Name with the Powerful OneScore App
- Rajouri Day: J&K L-G pays tributes to Bravehearts
- Another big cat attack on human in MP's Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve area
- Pakistan's Punjab celebrates Baisakhi, Sikh pilgrims mark Khalsa's founding
Minister Kandula Durgesh makes sensational remarks: film industry should shift from Hyderabad to Andhra Pradesh
Highlights
Andhra Pradesh minister Kandula Durgesh has made sensational comments, stating that the film industry should relocate from Hyderabad to Andhra...
Andhra Pradesh minister Kandula Durgesh has made sensational comments, stating that the film industry should relocate from Hyderabad to Andhra Pradesh. He said the government is ready to allocate land at concessional rates for the construction of film studios and dubbing theatres in the state.
Durgesh added that production houses involved in filmmaking would also be offered subsidies to encourage them to establish operations in Andhra Pradesh.
These remarks come as part of the state government’s broader push to develop a robust film infrastructure within its boundaries and position Andhra Pradesh as a new hub for cinema production in South India.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT