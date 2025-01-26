Minister Kandula Durgesh, Purandeswari visit Rjy airport

Rajamahendravaram : Andhra Pradesh Tourism, Culture and Cinematography Minister Kandula Durgesh and MP Daggubati Purandeswari have reacted to the partial collapse of the Madurapudi airport terminal extension under construction.

They both visited the collapse site and emphasised the importance of accountability and safety in infrastructure projects.

Minister Durgesh inspected the site on Saturday and reviewed the circumstances leading to the incident with officials.

Authorities briefed the Minister that the accident occurred while the first-floor roof of the terminal extension was being constructed. Highlighting the challenges of executing large-scale projects, Minister Durgesh emphasised the need for meticulous planning and execution to prevent such incidents.

He directed officials to ensure stricter safety measures and announced plans to discuss the issue with Civil Aviation Minister K Rama Mohan Naidu. He also called for a detailed report on the incident.

MP Purandeswari also visited the construction site of the new terminal and demanded an explanation from the construction company.

She stated that the matter is being investigated by IIT experts and assured that appropriate action would be taken against those responsible once the report is submitted.