Minister Kolusu Parthasarathi Appreciates State Government’s Flood Relief Efforts at NTR District Collectorate

NTR District: In a recent briefing at the NTR District Collectorate, State Minister for Housing, Information, and Public Relations, Kolusu Parthasarathi, detailed the extensive flood relief measures being implemented by the government. He commended Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu for his relentless efforts to assist flood victims.

Minister Parthasarathi outlined the critical situation in Vijayawada, particularly in the Sing Nagar area, which has been severely affected due to heavy rainfall in the catchment area upstream. The minister stressed that the state government is working tirelessly to support those impacted by the floods.

He addressed the challenges posed by the neglect of canal maintenance and the unchecked growth of weeds in drainage systems, which have contributed to the current flooding issues. The minister noted that the lack of proper management over the past five years has exacerbated the situation.

The government is leveraging technology, including drones, to locate individuals trapped in flood-affected areas and provide necessary assistance. Helicopters are being used to deliver food and essential supplies to those in need.

Currently, relief efforts are focused on distributing milk, clean water, and biscuits to affected areas. The minister assured that the government is committed to ensuring that all necessary support reaches the victims as quickly as possible.