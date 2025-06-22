Live
Minister Kondapalli elated over grand success of IYD fete
Vizianagaram: Ministerfor MSME and NRI Empowerment Relations, Kondapalli Srinivas, has expressed happiness over the grand success of the International Yoga Day celebrations held at Visakhapatnam, attributing it to overwhelming public participation.
Minister stated that the month-long ‘Yogandhra – 2025’ campaign, themed “Yoga for One Earth - One Health”, conducted across the State from May 21 to June 21, has effectively brought yoga closer to the people. He proudly shared that the programme has also earned a Guinness World Record, calling it a moment of great pride.
Highlighting the significance of yoga, the Minister emphasised that it is essential for both physical and mental wellbeing, and should become a daily practice in everyone’s life.
He lauded the unprecedented participation of over 3 lakh people, who performed yoga together along the coast from RK Beach in Visakhapatnam to Bhogapuram, describing it as an extraordinary feat.
“Yoga is our cultural heritage,” Minister Srinivas said, adding that it is India’s invaluable gift to the world. He noted that in today’s stressful lifestyle, yoga offers a powerful solution to many challenges and serves as a path to holistic health.
The Minister stated that the Yogandhra campaign has elevated Andhra Pradesh’s image and prestige on the global stage, marking it as a historic achievement for the State.