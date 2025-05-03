Live
Minister Kondapalli Srinivas thanks people for success of PM Modi's visit to Amaravati
Minister Kondapalli Srinivas has expressed gratitude to the public for their support during Prime Minister Modi's recent visit, citing it as a significant success. He announced that the reconstruction of Amaravati has commenced, marking a positive development for the region.
During his address, Srinivas acknowledged the challenges faced with regard to the capital issue following the state's division.
He revealed that comprehensive plans are in place to enhance Amaravati, alongside a commitment to foster development across all districts in the state.
The Minister praised Chief Minister Chandrababu for his dual approach to development and welfare.
The minister reported that 11 MSME (Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises) parks have been inaugurated in the state, with funding secured for the establishment of 39 additional parks. He stressed that the government’s objective is to create job opportunities and enhance employment prospects for the youth.