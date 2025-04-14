Minister Nandendla listens to farmers’ woes in NTR district, assures strict action against erring rice millers

Paudurupadu: Andhra Pradesh Civil Supplies Minister Nandendla Manohar visited farmers along the Paidurupadu Road in NTR district on Monday. Choosing to sit on the ground among the farmers, the minister attentively listened to their concerns and challenges, especially those arising due to recent unseasonal rains.

Minister Manohar instructed officials to make tarpaulins available at 50% subsidy to protect harvested grain from unpredictable weather in the future. “Farmers’ suffering and losses are unacceptable,” he stated firmly, assuring that the government is taking proactive steps to safeguard their interests.

He warned that rice millers violating procurement regulations would face de-tagging and strict legal action. “If necessary, we will procure grain through millers from other districts to ensure farmers are not left in the lurch,” he added. The minister underlined the coalition government's commitment to supporting farmers at every step.

Accompanied by Collector Lakshmi Sha, MLA Vasantha Venkata Krishna Prasad, and other officials, the minister inspected the procurement centre at Gollapudi market yard and later visited grain piles in Raynapadu and Paidurupadu. He noted that in the recent Kharif season, the state procured nearly 38 lakh metric tonnes of paddy worth ₹8,300 crore from six lakh farmers, with payments transferred directly to their bank accounts within 24 hours.

Turning his attention to the Rabi season, Manohar revealed that for the first time in recent years, 1.3 lakh metric tonnes of paddy were procured from Nellore district—an area that had seen no procurement in the last two years. He emphasised that procurement is still ongoing and urged farmers not to sell their produce at lower prices due to panic.

Addressing concerns raised by MLA Krishna Prasad over delayed harvests in flood-affected areas of the Budameru basin, Manohar said he has instructed officials to ensure flexibility so that Kharif-registered crops can be brought under the Rabi procurement window.

Some farmers expressed dismay over millers not adhering to Minimum Support Price (MSP) and resorting to excessive deductions under the guise of quality cuts. The minister assured that such practices would not be tolerated, and field inspections are being conducted to understand the situation first-hand.

Highlighting the coalition government's efforts, he said arrears of ₹400 crore left unpaid by the previous administration to millers have now been cleared, and urged millers not to act in ways that would burden the farming community.

“We are prepared to procure one to two lakh metric tonnes from NTR and Krishna districts if required. Farmers must not sell in distress,” the minister reassured, adding that payment will be made within 24 hours based on truck sheets through the RSK system.

MLA Krishna Prasad reiterated that the government is standing firmly with farmers and, despite flood damage, this season has seen increased yields thanks to favourable weather. “Every grain of paddy will be purchased,” he declared, asking farmers to stay confident.

The minister’s field visit was also attended by Vijayawada RDO Chaitanya and district civil supplies manager M. Srinivas, among others.