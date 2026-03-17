Minister Nara Lokesh inspects Mylavaram school after meal allegations

Andhra Pradesh’s Minister for IT and Education, Nara Lokesh, personally intervened following allegations of poor-quality meals at a government school in Mylavaram. On Tuesday, he conducted a surprise visit to Mandal Parishad Primary School in Taraka Ramanagar, in the NTR district.

During the visit, Minister Lokesh asked students about the standard of the meals served, questioning whether the food was consistently poor or just on this particular day. The students assured him that the meals were generally satisfactory. He then joined them for lunch and also visited the nearby Anganwadi centre, engaging with young children.

Later, Lokesh held discussions with the Mylavaram Mandal Educational Officer (MEO) and the Headmaster regarding the school’s overall conditions. He reportedly reviewed a report he had brought with him during the meeting but did not speak to the media afterwards.

The minister’s visit was unannounced, and officials, including the local MLA Vasantha Krishna Prasad, were not informed beforehand. Upon learning of Lokesh’s arrival, Education Department officials rushed to Mylavaram to address the situation.