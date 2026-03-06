Minister Nara Lokesh Praises Honest Students of Venkatagiri School

Education and IT Minister Nara Lokesh has lauded the honesty of students from Venkatagiri ZP Girls High School in Tirupati district. He described their ethical conduct at a young age as exemplary, saying it has enhanced the respect for the education department. Minister Lokesh remarked, “Our children are gold in honesty.”

The students demonstrated their integrity last Thursday evening. After school, while waiting for the Mannavaram bus at Venkatagiri SBI Bank, they found a purse containing gold jewellery and cash. Without hesitation, eighth-grade students B. Gurupriya, B. Geethika, M. Geethika, sixth-grader Padmashri, and seventh-grader Hemalatha took the purse to the nearby police station and handed it over to SI Swaroop.

Later, the owner of the purse, a woman searching for it at the bus stop, approached the children. They informed her that they had handed it to the police. The SI confirmed the jewellery and cash belonged to her and returned the items along with her details.

Reacting to the incident, Minister Lokesh praised the students, stating, “Our children are gold in honesty.” He further added, “Government school students set a shining example of integrity and moral values. Your righteous conduct is an inspiration to others. I am proud to support you. Your honesty has further elevated the respect for our education department. Heartfelt congratulations, Chittithallu.”