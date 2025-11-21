Minister Narayana assures of addressing Capital farmers' issues

Minister Narayana (Ponguru Narayana) addressed the ongoing challenges faced by farmers in the capital region during his visit to Venkatapalem and Uddandarayunipalem. He assured that their concerns would be resolved and justice delivered in due course.

During the visit, the Minister inspected the construction of Anganwadi and Health Centres, reporting that 15 Anganwadi Centres and 14 Health Centres have been completed under the Amaravati Cities initiative. He highlighted the rapid progress in roadwork and infrastructure aimed at benefiting local farmers.

Narayana revealed that out of 69,421 plots, registrations for 61,433 have been successfully completed, with an additional 7,899 plots pending registration. The Minister noted that 30 to 40 registrations are being processed on a daily basis, with 24 registrations completed in the past 21 days alone.