Minister Narayana Emphasises HUDCO’s Role in Visakhapatnam’s Urban Development
Andhra Pradesh Minister Narayana highlighted the importance of HUDCO's cooperation for the city's urban growth. He stated that efforts would be made to explore revenue-generating avenues for local corporations and municipalities. The Minister also mentioned that the Central Government is reviewing the Visakhapatnam Metro project, with a study being conducted by firm Riders, expected to conclude within two months.
He announced plans for a semi-ring road for Visakhapatnam, inspired by Hyderabad's Outer Ring Road (ORR). Additionally, he said the VMRDA is examining the Rambilli-Bhogapuram project. Narayana informed that forest land had previously been an obstacle to constructing a road along the Master Plan route, but the issue was resolved after discussions involving Chief Minister Chandrababu, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan, and himself.