Minister Narayana inspects flood relief efforts in Kandrika, warns action against misinformation

Minister Narayana visited flood-affected areas in Vijayawada to assess the ongoing recovery efforts, particularly focusing on the cleaning of homes in the Kandrik regions. During his visit, he commended the improvements noted in the area, stating that the government has deployed fire engines to assist in the cleaning process.



Narayana took the opportunity to address recent allegations, asserting that certain individuals had spread malicious propaganda regarding the flood situation. "We have lodged a complaint with the DGP regarding these false narratives," he stated, emphasizing that legal action would be pursued against those orchestrating the misinformation campaign.

Furthermore, the Minister highlighted the support offered to flood victims by the government since the onset of the disaster. He expressed confidence in the leadership of Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, noting that his efficient governance has been pivotal in rescuing individuals from various calamities.

Narayana reaffirmed the government's commitment to supporting flood victims and tackling any misinformation that threatens to exacerbate the situation.