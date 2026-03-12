  1. Home
News

Minister Narayana Praises Foundation of Maritime Shipbuilding Centre

  • Created On:  12 March 2026 11:52 AM IST
Minister Narayana expressed pride in Minister Lokesh for laying the foundation stone of the Autonomous Maritime Shipbuilding Systems Centre in Nellore.

Minister Narayana expressed pride in Minister Lokesh for laying the foundation stone of the Autonomous Maritime Shipbuilding Systems Centre in Nellore. He stated that the project would enhance India's indigenous defence manufacturing capabilities.

He added that the centre would promote innovation in maritime technology, strengthen coastal surveillance, and improve defence preparedness. Minister Narayana congratulated Minister Lokesh for his efforts in realising this important initiative.

