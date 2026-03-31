Minister Payyavula Kesav inspects Tungabhadra dam gates

Andhra Pradesh Minister Payyavula Keshav and Government Whip Kalava Srinivasulu inspected the ongoing installation of new gates at Tungabhadra Dam today. The Minister called Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu directly from the site, briefing him on the progress. The Chief Minister inquired about the completion timeline, and Keshav said the work is expected to finish by the end of April.

He highlighted that, thanks to the State Government’s initiative, Karnataka has expedited its work on the project. The Chief Minister noted that the completion would benefit Kurnool and Anantapur districts. Keshav expressed gratitude for the funds allocated for the project, which benefits the Rayalaseema region’s farmers.

Keshav recalled being moved to tears when a dam gate was washed away and said immediate action was taken to safeguard farmers’ interests. He noted the existing gates are corroded and fragile, urging an aggressive installation of new gates. He added that 18 gates have already been installed, with plans for all 33 to boost farmers’ confidence. He pledged to work tirelessly for the people of Anantapur, emphasising that the project is driven by the spirit of “going all out,” as promoted by Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu.