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Minister promises help to cyclone-hit farmers
In Short
Along with TDP Nidadavole constituency in-charge Burugupalli Sesharao, the Minister inspected uprooted paddy crops and damaged banana plantations at Kakaraparru village in Peravali mandal.
Nidadavole: State Tourism, Culture and Cinematography Minister Kandula Durgesh assured that the coalition government would extend all possible assistance to farmers who suffered crop losses due to Cyclone Arnab.
Along with TDP Nidadavole constituency in-charge Burugupalli Sesharao, the Minister inspected uprooted paddy crops and damaged banana plantations at Kakaraparru village in Peravali mandal.
Interacting with affected farmers, Durgesh expressed concern over their losses, particularly as the crops were nearing harvest after months of hard work. He assured them that officials would assess the damage and every eligible farmer would receive compensation in time.
He said the government, under the leadership of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, had taken steps to minimise loss of life and property. Officials had worked continuously to clear fallen trees, restore electricity and ensure drinking water supply in cyclone-hit areas.
He said a preliminary assessment indicated that nearly 600 acres of crops had been damaged in Pandalaparru village of Nidadavole mandal, which he visited.
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