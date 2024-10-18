Minister Srinivas visits Gurla, vows prompt care of patients

Vizianagaram: After the Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu expressing concern over deaths due to diarrhoea in Gurla mandal in the district, minister for MSME Kondapalli Srinivas visited the village and reviewed measures taken by the district administration to control the disease on Thursday. Four people have been died reportedly due to diarrhoea in the past four days in the village.

Srinivas visited the village and interacted with the family members of the deceased. Later, he said that they were examining the reasonsbehind the spreadof disease and the government will supply clean drinking water through tankers until they find out reasons for suspected contamination of water. Water supply system in the village would be turned off for a few days. He said that the government will ensure better treatment for the patients and support them in all ways.

He enquired DrMBhaskara Rao, district medical and health officer,about the medical camp they were conducting. DPO KVenkateswara Rao explained the sanitation works they had undertaken in the villages nearby.

The minister advised the locals not to pollute Champavathi river by dumping garbage in it. Promising to extend support to patients admitted to various private hospitals, Srinivas said he would speak to hospital managementsto ensure better treatment for them.

The rural water supply staff is undertaking door-to-door survey and getting complete health details from the people of Gurla. Reports on water samples collected from village are expected to be out shortly.

Some other villages like Kella, Thettangi, Polayavalasa, Penubarthi, Gosada, Kota Gandreduhave also reported new diarrhoea cases. The medical staff is visiting these villages and providing health support to the people.

Meanwhile, panchayats have been instructed to conduct sanitation drive in their villages and keep the areas clean to prevent contagious diseases. Panchayat secretaries are engaged in this task, taking up de-silting of drainages and anti-mosquito measures.