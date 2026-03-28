Minister takes part in Navami festivities

Rajamahendravaram: Ministerfor Tourism, Culture, and Cinematography Kandula Durgesh participated in Sri Rama Navami festivities with great spiritual fervour on Friday, visiting various temples across Rajamahendravaram and Nidadavole. Dressed in traditional Telugu attire, he offered special prayers and extended his heartfelt greetings to the people, emphasising that the life of Lord Rama serves as a timeless inspiration for righteous governance and individual conduct.

He attended the 26th anniversary of Vasantha Navaratri Sri Sitarama Kalyanam in Satellite City, where he performed special rituals at Sri Ramalayam. His tour continued to Nidadavole town and the villages of Unakaramilli and Pandalaparru. During his visit, Minister Durgesh expressed his joy at seeing the celestial wedding of Lord Rama and Goddess Sita performed with the same grandeur as seen in Bhadrachalam and Ontimitta. Addressing a gathering at Unakaramilli, Minister Durgesh highlighted his commitment to local infrastructure. He recalled his previous visit, where he promised to improve the road network and noted that Rs 70 lakh has since been utilised for the road from Katakotshwaram to Unakaramilli. He further detailed various developmental milestones, including Rs 12.8 crore worth of works under Palle Panduga 1.0 and an additional Rs 13.8 lakh through Palle Panduga 2.0. He announced that approximately Rs 2.8 crore has been directed toward the overall development of Unakaramilli, including funds from central SHASCI grants and NREGA.

The Minister also focused on religious infrastructure, stating that proposals for the development of local temples have been submitted. He assured devotees that these shrines would be renovated in time for the upcoming Godavari Pushkarams. He mentioned seeking Common Good Fund (CGF) grants from the Endowments Department for the development of ancient Shiva temples and confirmed the sanctioning of Rs 10 lakh through RUDA for local drainage systems.