Minister urges CM to provide `1 lakh financial aid to kin of organ donors

Amaravati: Healthand Family Welfare Minister Y Satya Kumar Yadav has appealed to Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu to provide financial assistance of Rs 1 lakh each to the families of brain-dead organ donors, recognising their extraordinary sacrifice and humanitarian spirit. In a statement here on Sunday, he said that such support would offer solace to the bereaved families and further encourage organ donation across the State.

The Health Department has already submitted proposals to the government in this regard. With the Minister’s initiative, organ donors’ last rites are now being conducted with official honours as per GO No 95 issued on August 8, 2024. Accordingly, the district Collector, Joint Collector, DRO, or another senior official attends the funeral, and Rs 10,000 is provided as immediate assistance to the donor’s family under the Jeevan Daan programme.

Following the formation of the coalition government, organ donation has witnessed a significant rise. In 2025 alone, a record 301 organs were harvested from 93 brain-dead donors and transplanted into critically ill patients, giving them a new lease of life. Of the donors, 69 were men and 24 were women. Comparatively, 91 organs were transplanted in 2015, 67 in 2021, 86 in 2022, 126 in 2023, and 210 in 2024, reflecting a steady upward trend.

The Minister noted that the generosity shown by families even amid profound grief is truly inspirational. To further dispel misconceptions and promote organ donation, he suggested considering temporary employment for one eligible family member based on financial need.

Highlighting a recent inspiring case, Satya Kumar Yadav praised the parents of 15-year-old Maddu Kushal Veera Sai Kumar of Nannuru village, Kurnool district, who was declared brain-dead following an accident. With the family’s consent, his heart, lungs, liver, and kidneys were donated, saving five lives across hospitals in Tirupati, Kurnool, and Nellore.

Kidneys constitute the largest share of organ donations, with 703 collected from brain-dead donors and 3,155 from living donors over the past decade, followed by liver, lungs, and heart transplants. The Minister reaffirmed the government’s commitment to strengthening organ donation and honouring donor families.