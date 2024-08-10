Minister Veeranjaneya takes part in World Tribal Day celebrations

Ongole : Minister for Social Welfare, Disabled and Old-Aged Welfare, VSWS and Volunteer System Dr Dola Sree Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy participated in a programme as chief guest on the occasion of World Tribal Day held at the Tribal Bhavan here on Friday.

The programme began with the lighting of the ceremonial lamp, and paying rich floral tributes to Dr BR Ambedkar, and other tribal freedom fighters.

Addressing the gathering, Minister Swamy said that pending works in tribal residential schools in Ponnaluru and Kanigiri, would be completed soon. He emphasised the focus on improving literacy rates among tribal communities and promised that schemes implemented for SCs and STs would be revived with enhanced benefits.

He assured to address administrative issues arising from the conversion of hostels to Gurukulams by discussing with the Tribal Welfare Minister. He announced plans to establish an ITDA Regional Office in the district and ensure full-fledged infrastructure in all SC and ST hostels.

He said that they would expand the road to Srisailam into a four-lane highway, grant RoFR (Recognition of Forest Rights) pattas to the eligible tribals, take steps towards establishing a tribal museum in the district, upgrade the facilities at the Tribal Bhavan in Ongole, provide free accommodation and training for ST candidates preparing for DSC (District Selection Committee) exams.

Collector A Thameem Ansaria informed about setting up special Aadhaar enrolment centres for tribals and providing necessary training to tribal youth for employment opportunities.

She emphasised the district’s focus on comprehensive development by 2047, ensuring tribal communities benefit from progress.

The minister and collector inaugurated an Aadhaar enrolment centre, an Ayush medical camp, and distributed RoFR pattas to 383 eligible Chenchu people from Yerragondapalem, Dornala, and Pullalacheruvu mandals. They presented dictionaries to the tribal students who scored well in the recent Class X examinations.

Local officials, tribal welfare officers, and community leaders attended the event.

Earlier, a rally was organised from Prakasam Bhavan to the Tribal Bhavan, which was flagged off by Markapur MLA Kandula Narayana Reddy along with the district collector.