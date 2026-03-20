Minister warns of crop risk as unseasonal rains loom

Vijayawada: Agriculture minister K Atchannaidu held an emergency review meeting with senior officials on Thursday in view of the weather department’s warning of unseasonal rains over the next 3–4 days.

The minister conducted a teleconference with agriculture department in-charge commissioner and horticulture director Srinivasulu, along with other officials, to assess the situation. He said that a trough or cyclonic circulation over the Bay of Bengal is likely to trigger thunderstorms, lightning, gusty winds (30–40 kmph), and hailstorms across the state.

Atchannaidu noted that the impact is expected to be severe in Rayalaseema, Coastal Andhra and North Andhra districts. He expressed concern over possible damage to crops such as banana, mango, chilli, and maize.

The minister directed officials to immediately identify and record crop losses caused by the rains. He assured that the government would extend all necessary assistance to farmers and ensure they do not face any hardship.

He also reiterated the advisory issued by disaster management authorities, urging people to remain alert as heavy rains accompanied by thunder and lightning are likely. While the rains have brought some relief from high temperatures, he stressed the need for precautionary measures to prevent damage to crops and property.

Farmers have been advised to harvest and safely store matured crops at the earliest, avoid staying in fields during hailstorms and strong winds, and keep agricultural machinery in secure places. Protective measures should be taken for orchards, and people are cautioned against taking shelter under trees due to the risk of lightning.

Reaffirming the government’s commitment, the minister said steps would be taken to ensure justice and compensation for every farmer affected by the unseasonal rains.