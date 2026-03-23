Ministers, MP oversee arrangements for steel plant foundation ceremony

Anakapalli: Minister for Mines, Geology and Excise, Kollu Ravindra and Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha inspected the arrangements made for the foundation stone laying ceremony of the prestigious ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India’s greenfield integrated steel plant at Rajayyapeta in Anakapalli district.

During their field visit, the ministers reviewed preparations at the venue, including the stage setup and gallery arrangements and offered suggestions to the officials for a few improvements. Ravindra and Anitha enquired about the progress of ongoing works and directed the staff to ensure all facilities are in place. “The establishment of the largest integrated steel plant in the district indicates the magnitude of development the state government is focusing on. The plant will transform the economic landscape of the region and provide scores of employment opportunities,” the ministers stated after taking stock of the arrangements made at the venue.

Along with Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy Chief Minister K Pawan Kalyan and IT Minister Nara Lokesh are scheduled to take part in the foundation stone laying ceremony. Keeping the huge turnout in view, special attention was given to vehicle parking, traffic regulation and security arrangements.

Expressing happiness over the establishment of the mega steel plant in multiple phases with an investment of Rs 1.5 lakh crore, the ministers mentioned that the project by ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India would significantly transform the industrial and economic profile of the state, more so the North Andhra region. With several union and state ministers, the Assembly Speaker, MLAs, and a large number of people expected to attend the foundation ceremony, the minister emphasised the need for stringent security measures for the smooth coordination of the event.

MP CM Ramesh, MLA Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy, APIIC Chairman Manthena Rama Raju, District Collector Vijaya Krishnan,Joint Collector Shauryaman Patel, Maritime Board Chairman Damacharla Satya and other officials were present on the occasion.