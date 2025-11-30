Ministers offer to address 'vastu' concerns of farmers

Guntur: Giving top priority to the concerns of Amaravati farmers, Union minister of state for rural development and communications Dr Pemmasani Chandrasekhar on Saturday assured that all vastu-related issues raised by farmers will be fully addressed before moving ahead with any further process. He said the government will ensure that every farmer receives a plot that aligns with their vastu requirements.

Following the instructions of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, the government has already initiated land registrations in the island villages of Amaravati, he said. Cabinet approval is awaited to begin the registration of assigned lands.

Dr Chandrasekhar, along with municipal administration and urban development minister P Narayana, Tenali MLA Sravan Kumar and AP CRDA commissioner K Kanna Babu reviewed issues faced by farmers at the APCRDA office in Tulluru.

He said clear directions have been given to officials to resolve all pending matters related to vastu, planning and registrations. “A total of 156 farmers have raised vastu objections. We will provide alternative plots through a lottery system, and the government will bear all re-allotment and registration charges,” he announced.

On vastu and veedhi potu issues related to commercial plots, he said officials have been instructed to prepare an impact assessment report. He added that 2,492 acres remain pending under land pooling and noted progress in legal matters, with 17 of 45 cases already withdrawn. “Once the remaining cases are cleared, we will issue a land acquisition notification by December 10,” he stated.

Dr Chandrasekhar further assured that an online byline survey and third-party verification will be conducted to detect irregularities, correct errors and cancel plots allotted to ineligible beneficiaries.

Minister Narayana reiterated the government’s commitment to safeguarding the interests of Amaravati farmers.