MITS, Annamayya police organise 3k run to raise drug abuse awareness

  • Created On:  8 Feb 2026 10:15 AM IST
Madanapalle: Madanapalle Institute of Technology and Science (MITS) in association with Annamayya district police department, organised a 3-kilometer run on campus to create awareness about the harmful effects of drug abuse.

The programme was held with the slogan 'Say No to Drugs – Yes to Life' and saw active participation from students, youth, police personnel, and members of voluntary organisations.

Addressing the gathering, Vice-Chancellor Dr C Yuvaraj said the initiative aimed to educate students about the dangers of drug use and motivate them to follow a healthy and disciplined lifestyle. Superintendent of Police, Annamayya District, Dheeraj Kunubilli, attended the event as Chief Guest and flagged off the run. In his address, the SP said drug abuse destroys the future of youth and affects families and society.

drug abuse awarenessSay No to Drugs campaignMITS MadanapalleAnnamayya district policestudent run programme
