MITS receives national digital skilling excellence award

Madanapalle: Madanapalle Institute of Technology & Science (MITS), Deemed to be University, Madanapalle, has received the Digital Skilling Excellence Award at the national level, announced MITS Founder and Chancellor Dr N Vijaya Bhaskar Choudary.

According to a statement, the award was received by Vice Chancellor Dr C Yuvaraj at a ceremony held in New Delhi during the FutureSkills Prime Digital Bharat Talent Conclave 2026.

The event was organized under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), Government of India, as part of the FutureSkills Prime initiative.

On the occasion, the MITS management, including Founder & Chancellor Dr N Vijaya Bhaskar Choudary, Pro-Chancellor N Dwarakanath, and Executive Director Keerthi Nadella, expressed their gratitude to NASSCOM for recognizing the university with the prestigious award.